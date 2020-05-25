Scag Power Equipment Signs Up for Additional Races with John Hunter Nemechek

Based in Mayville, Wis., Scag Power Equipment has been producing premium, heavy-duty mowers for its commercial and residential customers since 1983. The lawn care mogul joined FRM for the-back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway that signaled the return of live sports just over a week ago.

"Our first foray into the NASCAR Cup Series was a huge success with Front Row Motorsports and John Hunter Nemechek," said Chris Frame, President of Scag Power Equipment. "We couldn't wait to get back into the action and we're really excited to continue this partnership. This is a great opportunity for our our brand and all of Scag nation."

"To have a partner join and then sign up for more races, especially in these uncertain times, speaks volumes about the opportunities in NASCAR as a platform and the value we can bring to our partners," said Nemechek. "We had some really great speed in our first race with Scag Power Equipment, and I can't wait to get back on the track to show them another great result."

Scag Power Equipment's innovation and attention to quality is known and respected throughout the power equipment industry. Mowers and accessories are designed to be user friendly, with an emphasis on quality, performance, ease of maintenance, profitability and long life.

The No. 38 Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang will be ready to return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air nationally on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The following Sunday, May 31, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway will air on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.