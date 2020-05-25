Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Charlotte

“Our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang had a tough time getting over the bumps in Turns 3 and 4 to start today's Coca-Cola 600, but Drew and my guys on pit road did a good job of making adjustments all race long to get us more competitive. Thankfully, we caught a lucky caution with 2 laps to go and were able to get back on the lead lap. It was great to have Love's Travel Stops back on board with us and I'm proud to have been able to represent Sergeant First Class John Jarrell on my car. We'll regroup at the shop tomorrow and look ahead to coming back even stronger at Charlotte on Wednesday."