Ty Dillon and the GEICO Military Team to Honor the Fallen at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Tradition Continues – After two events in three days at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Ty Dillon and the Germain Racing team will now head to North Carolina for a pair of races at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Despite schedule changes due to COVID-19, the tradition of racing on Memorial Day weekend remains, as the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will honor the fallen while competing in the longest race of the season. The No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 1LE will take to the 1.5-mile oval for qualifying on Sunday, May 24 at 2:05 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave for the Coca-Cola 600 shortly after at 6:00 p.m. ET.
New Look, Same Support – While the fan-favorite GEICO Military design makes it annual return on Memorial Day weekend, it will have a new look. Instead of its traditional black color, the No. 13 Camaro ZL1 1LE will sport a desert tan base, highlighted by the multi-color green “geckoflage” and white numbers. Since 1936, GEICO has proudly served military personnel and offers support for current and former members of the military. Staffed with veterans from all services, GEICO’s Military Center is dedicated to the sales and service of military policies.
Honor and Remember – As part of the NASCAR Salutes initiative, Dillon and the GEICO Military team will proudly honor United States Army Specialist (SPC) Richard C. Emmons III of North Granby, Connecticut. At the age of 22, SPC Emmons III died on May 31, 2011 in Logar Province, Afghanistan, of wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his unit with a rocket propelled grenade. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Polk, La. Emmons’ awards and decorations include Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal, among others. Germain Racing fabricator Nick Maniscalco directly served with Emmons in the US Army.
Dillon at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Dillon has made four career NCS starts at the CMS oval, all of which have been behind the wheel of the GEICO-sponsored Chevrolet. In three previous Coca-Cola 600 starts, the 28-year-old has recorded his best finish of 21st twice. Throughout his career, Dillon has also participated in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races (one top-five, five top-10s) and two NASCAR Truck Series events (one pole, one top-five, two top-10s).
Camera Rolling – This Sunday, Dillon will carry an in-car camera, providing fans access to see unique angles of his laps around the intermediate track. In addition to the traditional driver and roof cams, the GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 1LE will sport a 360-degree camera view. Tune in to the FOX television broadcast or online at NASCAR.com/drive to see Dillon’s views from the driver’s seat.
Tune In and Listen – The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 24 with the green flag waving shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET. The 400-lap event can be watched live on FOX, while the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.