Ty Dillon and the GEICO Military Team to Honor the Fallen at Charlotte Motor Speedway

From the Driver’s Seat: Quotes from Ty Dillon



What are your thoughts heading into Charlotte and the longest race of the season?



"The Coke 600 is every bit of five and a half hours, starting in the daytime and ending in the nighttime. There will be a lot of changing positions, depending on if you set up your car for the day or night. I expect quite a bit of excitement on restarts and NASCAR has done a good job of adding the traction compound to help the racing. Last season in this race, my heart rate averaged 150, which is about the same as running or doing a solid workout for five plus hours. I've been putting in a lot of work and preparation of my body to go this many races in a row, and that is an important part of being a race car driver. The goal on Sunday for our GEICO Military team is to be consistent and continue the positive momentum we have been gaining."



You will run a special GEICO Military paint scheme this weekend, honoring our country's service men and women. What does this mean to you personally?



"Our GEICO Military paint scheme - in a cool new desert tan color - was built to honor those men and women who serve our country. It is so much fun being part of a sport that honors those outside of ourselves. From the last two races of honoring those on the medical front lines to now honoring those in the military, it's a privilege to highlight the real-life heroes. It is special every year to have a fallen soldier's name on our front windshield, and this season to have another connection to our shop is special. Specialist Richie Emmons (honoree) actually served in the Army with one of our shop fabricators and while we normally have the family at the track with us for the race, we will still honor them the best we can."