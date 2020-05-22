FOX and FOX Deportes Primed for Four Consecutive Days of Live NASCAR Action Beginning with Sunday's Coca-Cola 600

FOX NASCAR is live from Charlotte Motor Speedway for four consecutive days during Memorial Day Weekend beginning with the 61st running of the COCA-COLA 600, NASCAR’s longest race, on Sunday, May 24 (6:00 PM ET on FOX and FOX Deportes), followed by on-track action through Wednesday, May 27 .

Continuing a tradition that started in 2009, FOX NASCAR honors American service members who have fallen in the past year with “FOX Sports Remembers” during Sunday’s COCA-COLA 600 broadcast. The tribute features a running scroll on-screen listing the name of every U.S. service member who lost his or her life at home or abroad since last year’s Memorial Day Weekend race.

Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds call Sunday’s COCA-COLA 600 from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte. Reporters Jamie Little and Regan Smith cover the action live from the track. FOX Deportes broadcasters, play-by-play announcer Tony Rivera and analyst Jessi Losada, are live from the FOX Deportes studios in Los Angeles. A special edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airs on Sunday (5:30 PM ET on FOX) immediately prior to the race, while FS1 airs qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 live at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For the first-ever scheduled NASCAR race on Memorial Day, Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and NASCAR CUP SERIES driver Clint Bowyer call Monday’s NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race from the Charlotte studio with at-track reporting by Matt Yocum. The race airs live on FS1 at 7:30 PM ET, preceded by NASCAR RACE HUB at 6:30 PM ET on FS1. Rivera and Losada are on the call for FOX Deportes from Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, May 26 , at 8:00 PM ET on FS1, the NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES returns to action at Charlotte. Vince Welch, Phil Parsons and Michael Waltrip call the action from the Charlotte studio with Alan Cavanna reporting from pit road. Rivera and Losada have the call from the FOX Deportes studios.

For Wednesday’s 300-mile NASCAR CUP SERIES encore, Joy, Gordon and McReynolds are back in the studio for the call on FS1 (8:00 PM ET) with Welch reporting from the track. NASCAR RACE HUB airs on FS1 at 7:00 PM ET. FOX Deportes offers live coverage with Losada and Rivera calling the race.

Following Charlotte, NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Additional race date announcements are forthcoming.

DATE RACE SERIES NETWORK TIME (ET) Saturday, May 30 Bristol 1 Xfinity FS1/FOX Deportes 3:30 PM Sunday, May 31 Bristol 1 Cup FS1/FOX Deportes 3:30 PM Saturday, June 06 Atlanta Trucks FS1 1:00 PM Saturday, June 06 Atlanta Xfinity FOX 4:30 PM Sunday, June 07 Atlanta Cup FOX/FOX Deportes 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 10 Martinsville 1 Cup FS1/FOX Deportes 7:00 PM Saturday, June 13 Miami Trucks FS1 12:30 PM Saturday, June 13 Miami Xfinity FOX 3:30 PM Sunday, June 14 Miami Xfinity FS1 12:00 PM Sunday, June 14 Miami Cup FOX/FOX Deportes 3:30 PM Saturday, June 20 Talladega ARCA FS1 2:00 PM Saturday, June 20 Talladega Xfinity FS1 5:30 PM Sunday, June 21 Talladega 1 Cup FOX/FOX Deportes 3:00 PM

