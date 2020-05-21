ARK.io returns to sponsor No. 32 team at Coca-Cola 600

ARK, a blockchain technology platform, will sponsor Corey LaJoie for the third year in a row on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR's crown jewel events, the Coca-Cola 600.

ARK empowers everyone, regardless of their aim or technical background, to quickly and easily leverage blockchain technology. They provide the tools and resources that enable individuals, developers and startups to apply blockchain technology as a foundation for their own projects, applications and ideas.

"I'm very excited to be sponsoring Corey for the third year in a row, this time for the Coca Cola 600, one of the biggest races of the year," said Travis Walker, co-founder of ARK, ARK.io and the ARK Ecosystem. "Outside of my personal passion for racing, ARK is one of the fastest, most versatile and easiest cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the world, and it is only fitting to bring racing and ARK together."

Last year, ARK sponsored the No. 32 team at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where LaJoie delivered a 19th-place finish in the ARK.io scheme.

"ARK has been very loyal to me and I really appreciate them returning to partner with us at GFR again. The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the biggest and most iconic races we run and it'll be great to get ARK.io into the spotlight this weekend as we honor and pay tribute to the men and women in our nation's Armed Forces. We're coming off a solid run at Darlington Raceway and I'm confident that we'll unload with good pace again," said driver Corey LaJoie.

Six hundred miles of action kicks off on Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET. The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast live on FOX.

To learn more about ARK, visit ARK.io.

GFR PR