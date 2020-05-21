Austin Dillon Teams Up with GM BuyPower Card® to Support Local Community

Through his collaboration with the GM BuyPower Card®, NASCAR star Austin Dillon is coming to the aid of his local community in advance of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway through a contribution to Pit Stops for Hope.

"Pit Stops for Hope is an organization close to my heart since it started over 10 years ago, but as I prepare for fatherhood, the mission to support children in poverty has become even more meaningful to me," said Dillon. "So many families across the country are in need right now, and I hope this contribution will offer some much-needed assistance to the city we call home."

Pit Stops for Hope, a charitable collaboration within the racing community focused on addressing educational and nutritional needs among the youth, will use the funds from the contribution within the Piedmont-Triad and Charlotte areas of North Carolina to provide meals and educational materials.

"There has always been poverty within our communities, but the needs are growing exponentially as families struggle with various hardships associated with COVID-19," said Ray Wright, founder of Pit Stops for Hope. "Chances are good that just a few short miles from your own home, there are children who will go to bed hungry tonight because they did not receive a nutritious meal in school. This generous contribution will help answer an immediate need around food insecurity and will also provide educational resources for students and teachers as they adjust to home learning environments."

Dillon grew up around General Motors and Chevrolet vehicles, and officially began his long-standing collaboration when he started racing professionally. In 2019, he teamed up with the GM BuyPower Card from Capital One to show race fans how they can use the credit card on everyday purchases and redeem Earnings toward the purchase or lease of a new GM vehicle, or toward statement credits on qualified purchases for vehicle care and certain GM extras.

"My relationship with GM and Capital One goes beyond their products or services. At the heart, it's based on our aligned values and focus on celebrating the journey of life," said Dillon. "We came together to recognize a need in my community and discuss simple ways to help those in need, and I'm proud to work with them and Pit Stops for Hope to help families in the Carolinas."

To learn more about Pit Stops for Hope or to make a contribution, visit www.pitstopsforhope.org . Catch Austin Dillon in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET live on FOX.

RCR PR