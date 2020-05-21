RCR Post Race Report - Darlington 300

"Man, we had to fight hard for that finish, and I'm proud of my No. 8 Caterpillar team for sticking together tonight. We weren't exactly where we needed to be to fire off and missed the handling a little bit for the first half of the race. I kept bouncing from being too tight to too loose, but mostly too tight. It honestly felt different every lap we ran, which made it tough to decide which way to keep adjusting. I made a slight rookie mistake at one point and got some damage after a brush with the wall, but my team helped get back after it. I have to hand it all my guys. They kept after it and worked really hard to make the changes we needed to pick our way back through the field. We were in a good spot for that final restart in the 11th position, but restarting on the bottom is tough here and we slipped back a couple spots to 13th. That's just a product of the restarts here. The top lane is so good that it's almost impossible to stop that momentum. We'll take it though and move on to the Coca-Cola 600. We're going twice the distance there, more than I've ever gone in a race, so minimizing mistakes will be key. I'm looking forward to the challenge."