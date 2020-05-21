Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Darlington 2

No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang

Started: 23rd

Finished: 17th

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang took the green flag in Wednesday’s "Toyota 500" from the 23rd position at Darlington Raceway. As the caution flag flew on Lap 4, he noted that his CarParts.com Ford Mustang, “seemed to fire off better,” compared to Sunday’s "Real Heroes 400." The team made both trackbar and wedge adjustments under multiple cautions and would go on to finish Stage 1, 27th.

During Stage 2, McDowell battled hard inside of the top-20 for a majority of the stage as Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer made the call to stay out under the Lap 72 caution to gain track position. He was able to stay inside of the top-20 until the caution flag flew again on Lap 108. McDowell mentioned that his No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang was tight in the center of the corners in traffic, so the team took 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. McDowell would finish Stage 2 from the 23rd position.