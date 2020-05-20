Roman to power Ryan Newman & the No. 6 team at prestigious Coke 600 Sunday, May 24

Roush Fenway Racing announced today that Roman — a leading men’s digital health clinic — will serve as the primary partner for Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team this weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events. Newman will power the No. 6 Roman Ford in Sunday’s 61st running of the 600-mile event, the longest and most demanding race of the NASCAR season.

“We are excited to have Roman on board this weekend,” said Newman, who made his return to NASCAR action with a 15th-place finish last Sunday at Darlington. “The Coke 600 is one of the most challenging races of the season. Roman’s support of men’s health initiatives makes it a great fit for this weekend, at a race where you really have to be on your game both mentally and physically to compete at the highest levels for 600 miles.”

Newman finished second in the Coke 600 in 2009 at Charlotte, where he has scored an impressive nine career poles. This will be his 37th start at the 1.5-mile track, where he has turned in 15 career top-10 finishes.

Powered by its parent company Ro, Roman offers a personalized healthcare experience for men from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care.

“Roman’s mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and convenient for men across America,” said Rob Schutz, Chief Growth Officer and Cofounder of Ro. “We’re thrilled to be working with Ryan as he returns to racing with a renewed commitment to his own health. Together, our goal is to bring awareness to the importance of men’s health and how Roman can help improve the lives of our members and their loved ones.”

The Coke 600 is set for Sunday, May 24 at 6 PM ET and will be televised live on FOX. Qualifying is set for earlier that afternoon at 2 PM on FS1.

