Garrett Smithley and Dream Giveaway to Partner Together at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27

Garrett Smithley has teamed up with DreamGiveaway.com for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27th. Smithley will pilot the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing entry for the second race at the "home" track.



Since 2008, Dream Giveaway has raised millions of dollars for charity through its nationwide automotive giveaways. New Beginnings Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of these giveaways, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, when you enter to win, your donation to NBCH will also provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Honor Flight of West Central Florida, National Guard Educational Foundation, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink, 4KIDS, and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.



“Dream Giveaway, home of the world’s greatest prize packages, is excited about the return of NASCAR and the opportunity to team up with Garrett Smithley,” said CEO Ryan Maturski.



“I am excited to be partnered with Dream Giveaway," commented Smithley. "NASCAR has always been about giving back to the communities, and Dream Giveaway and New Beginnings Children's Home does just that. I encourage all NASCAR fans to enter online, and help to give back to those in need, while also being given to opportunity to win some awesome prizes!"



In addition to running the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday, Smithley will also be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday in the No. 07 SS Green Light Chevrolet, with Dream Giveaway as the primary sponsor.



