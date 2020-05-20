CarParts.com Adds Charlotte Motor Speedway to Schedule with McDowell

"We have seen the excitement that the NASCAR Cup Series, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell are bringing to sports fans during this time, and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and its parent company, US Auto Parts. "Our customers have been tuning in, and we are looking forward to watching tonight's race and now next week's race in Charlotte."

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and a 90-day return policy that assures customers they will get the right parts, guaranteed. The company has delivered over 50 million parts across America and recently counted McDowell as one of their customers.

"You're always looking for authentic partnerships that are natural to what you do every day," said McDowell, who is currently upgrading his 2017 Ford F-150 with parts from CarParts.com. "I've had my personal truck for a few years and now it's time for some upgrades. CarParts.com makes it easy for me and everyone. So, it's cool that they are continuing their partnership and getting the NASCAR fanbase familiar with their site and services. It's been fun to work with them."

CarParts.com is the answer to race fans' collision, repair, and maintenance needs. The company will continue to brand their homepage with the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang and spotlight McDowell via social media and other marketing efforts. The retailer will also continue their relationship with Sunoco Rookie of The Year driver John Hunter Nemechek throughout the season.

After tonight's event, the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang will be ready to return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air nationally on FS1 at 8:00 p.m.