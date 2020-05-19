McDowell Back in Action with CarParts.com at Darlington

MCDOWELL TALKS SECOND RACE IN A ROW AT DARLINGTON:

" We kind of had to go into Sunday’s race without knowing what to expect. It’s rare during the NASCAR Cup Series season that we get a chance like this to go back to the same track so quickly after a race. Drew [Blickensderfer] and I have talked a lot since Sunday on what we want to do different for Wednesday’s race.

“This new routine is different, and will take some time to adjust, but everyone at NASCAR and our Front Row Motorsports team has worked tirelessly to have the opportunity to blaze a trail for live sports to return. I’m really proud to be part of that effort.

“Our No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang looked great on track on Sunday and I think it’ll look even better under the lights on Wednesday. Huge shoutout to everyone at CarParts.com for coming on board to support us this week.”