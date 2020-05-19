John Hunter Nemechek Returns to Darlington with Scag Power Equipment

NEMECHEK TALKS SECOND RACE IN A ROW AT DARLINGTON:

" It felt great to turn laps on Sunday in our No. 38 Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang. Safety continues to be the number one priority across the industry. We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that we can compete while mitigating current health risks. We’re all in this together, learning and adjusting as we go along.

"We were anticipating Wednesday being our best race at Darlington, so to get a top-10 was a huge accomplishment. We were able to learn a lot on Sunday and it’s actually pretty helpful to have the opportunity to race in the same place again just a few days later. We’ve talked about some adjustments we want to make, not only to run at Darlington again, but to transition into a night race as well.

"I’m also excited to have Scag Power Equipment with us again for Wednesday’s race. I’m confident that our No. 38 team is ready to ‘mow’ the competition down again.”