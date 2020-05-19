NASCAR Adjusts Start Time for NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, May 19 52
NASCAR Adjusts Start Time for NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington

Due to forecasted inclement weather, NASCAR will adjust the start time of Wednesday evening’s Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Post-Event Penalty Report: Darlington Raceway-1 Garrett Smithley Will Pilot the Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Special 40th Anniversary Car in The Coca-Cola 600 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top