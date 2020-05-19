NASCAR Adjusts Start Time for NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington

Due to forecasted inclement weather, NASCAR will adjust the start time of Wednesday evening’s Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR PR
