Tuesday, May 19 43
Post-Event Penalty Report: Darlington Raceway-1
Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Penalty/Remarks
5/17/2020 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 20 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chris Gayle) has been fined $20,000; Suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series points event.
5/17/2020 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 4 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Rodney Childers) has been fined $10,000.
5/17/2020 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 11 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $10,000.
5/17/2020 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 22 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.
5/17/2020 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 42 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.
5/17/2020 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 95 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Jason Ratcliff) has been fined $10,000.

 

