Post-Event Penalty Report: Darlington Raceway-1

|NASCAR Cup Series
|Date
|Track
|Team/Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty/Remarks
|5/17/2020 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 20
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chris Gayle) has been fined $20,000; Suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series points event.
|5/17/2020 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 4
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Rodney Childers) has been fined $10,000.
|5/17/2020 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 11
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $10,000.
|5/17/2020 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 22
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.
|5/17/2020 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 42
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.
|5/17/2020 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 95
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Jason Ratcliff) has been fined $10,000.