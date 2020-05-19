Germain Racing and GEICO to Debut Hump Day Paint Scheme at Darlington Raceway

Guess what day it is?! Woot, woot!



As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the historic Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for a mid-week event, Ty Dillon and the Germain Racing team will boast a one-of-a-kind paint scheme paying homage to GEICO’s famous Hump Day commercial featuring Caleb the Camel on, you guessed it, Hump Day.



Despite debuting seven years ago, the GEICO “Hump Day” commercial remains a highlight for many and is still one of the most recognized ad campaigns in America. In the popular spot, Caleb the Camel can be seen walking around an office reminding his colleagues what day it is, dubbing the mid-week doom as a celebratory Hump Day.



“How cool is it to race the Hump Day car on Hump Day?” Dillon said with a smile. “This GEICO commercial has always been, and remains, one of my all-time favorites. I couldn’t be more excited to see this car on-track at Darlington. When the idea of Wednesday races started to be a reality, this car design really picked up steam within our organization. Everyone at Germain Racing and GEICO deserves credit for creating a car that not only looks really cool, but makes the best out of the situation that our sport is in. I’m looking forward to getting to Darlington on Wednesday and I know the Hump Day car will look great starting on the front row.”



Dillon’s special livery will feature the famed Caleb the Camel on the hood, tail and lower rear quarter panels, along with the well-known ‘Hump Day’ taglines. Rounding it out, a light blue section of the car is a step and repeat pattern around the No. 13 Camaro ZL1 1LE featuring the expression “Woot, Woot!” and Caleb the Camel silhouettes.



The Darlington 500 will run at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday, May 20th, at 7:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will carry the live television broadcast, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, will carry the live radio broadcast.



Germain Racing PR