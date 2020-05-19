Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon Supports Keep America Beautiful

Thanks to a long-standing partnership with Dow, Richard Childress Racing will feature Keep America Beautiful® on the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon when NASCAR races at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday, May 20. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be among the first live sporting events to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“My relationship with Dow has introduced me to so many great organizations and causes over the years and Keep America Beautiful is a great example,” said Dillon. “Keep America Beautiful inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their communities, and I know that NASCAR fans will be motivated to get involved by joining a real or virtual cleanup event. I’m honored to represent Dow and Keep America Beautiful on my Chevy.”

NASCAR’s return to action comes only with thorough guidance from public health officials, medical experts, and state and federal officials designed to ensure the safety of competitors, fans, and the local community. As is the case of live NASCAR races, the annual Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup® was also suspended because of COVID-19. Just as NASCAR begins to resume races, the Great American Cleanup similarly will soon reconvene volunteer events where it is safe to do so and in accordance with local and state guidelines.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to learn about and support the annual Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program by visiting KAB.org. Watch Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Dow Keep America Beautiful Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20.

RCR/Keep America Beautiful