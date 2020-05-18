RCR Post Race Report - The Real Heroes 400

Sunday, May 17 67
RCR Post Race Report - The Real Heroes 400 Getty Images for NASCAR
Late-Race Momentum Helps Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Team Finish Strong at Darlington Raceway 
 

11th
 
 
 16th
   18th
"Good job NASCAR. That was awesome to be able to pull off a race like that at Darlington Raceway. This place is great. I love this track. It can be so frustrating, and then so fun at the same time. We finished 11th in the No. 3 Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet. We had a really fast Chevy at the end of the race. We ran the No. 42 car down from way back, but we didn't have enough time to pass him for 10th. I messed around too much early in the last run. That was a fun race. Both RCR entries were good today. The No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was amazing. I think we can look at both of our setups and learn something, maybe a mix between the two setups for Wednesday night's race. I want to thank everybody from AstraZeneca, and all of our partners. It was a huge accomplishment for our industry to come back, and to be successful. I missed the fans, for sure. I was worried it wasn't going to feel like a race, but when you put the helmet on and got into the car, it was a race. It was nice to be out there racing. Thanks to everybody who put this on."
-Austin Dillon 

Tyler Reddick Earns Career-Best NASCAR Cup Series Finish in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway
 

7th
 
 
 29th
   20th
"We're officially back to racing, and it feels great. Our first day back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was a little rough around the edges at times, but starting out in the 29th spot and racing our way into the top five in the first 125 laps was just an outstanding kick off to our race. It felt like we were bouncing right back into our good momentum that we had at Phoenix Raceway before this break. It was a hot, slick track for sure today, which I love. We also saw the track change quite a bit. Our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was really good and took off so well at the start of the race, that it was tough to adjust on it throughout the day. We really needed to though as the track changed, so that's something I think we can look to improve on for Wednesday's race. It was a wild day for us though. We had a piece of debris come off the wall and stick to our splitter, which slowed one of our pit stops as we tried to get it all off. That caused a slight pit road miscue with a tire and sent us to the tail of the line, forcing us to fight back from 29th one more time. We never gave up, and all in all, it was a great day. A seventh place finish is a great way to come back, and we'll look to build momentum from here. The good news is, we get to come back Wednesday night and try to finish seven spots better."
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

