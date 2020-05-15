Roush Fenway Racing Showing Support for Frontline Heroes

Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for first responders, nurses, doctors and paramedics serving during the COVID-19 pandemic with a special ‘Frontline Hero’ logo on masks worn by team personnel at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

“These frontline heroes have been working tirelessly and selflessly to keep all of us safe and healthy,” said team president Steve Newmark. “There are so many people across the world that have been impacted by this pandemic and our team will be forever grateful for the support and assistance those on the frontlines have provided our communities.”

In addition, the Roush Fenway Ford Mustangs will sport the name of a COVID-19 frontline worker on the name rail of each car as a part of an initiative created by NASCAR known as ‘The Real Heroes Project.’ Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Mustang will sport the name of frontline worker Dr. Benjamin Petty, an Emergency Medicine Physician at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, while Chris Buescher’s frontline worker will be Kimberly W. Ebb, MD, a Medical Director, Division of Palliative Care at the UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the first of seven national series races over an 11-day span at two different tracks throughout May. The race at the historic South Carolina track will be held without fans in attendance and is slated to be NASCAR’s first on-track action in more than two months as the sport and world have been on pause during COVID-19.

RFR PR