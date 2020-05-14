JTG Daugherty Racing to Honor Frontline Workers During NASCAR's Return to Racing at Darlington Raceway Sunday

As NASCAR returns to on-track racing this weekend at Darlington Raceway, JTG Daugherty Racing drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece will honor two frontline workers as part of The Real Heroes Project. The goal of this project is to motivate and inspire healthcare workers as sports only can, by turning its greatest heroes (the athletes) into their greatest fans.



JTG Daugherty Racing will replace Stenhouse Jr.’s name with Dr. David Aronoff for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. Dr. Aronoff is the Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Dr. Aronoff has been a key communicator of public health measures during the pandemic, through frequent media appearances and direct relationships with employers. He supervises a faculty of nearly 60 members, spanning a breadth of research, teaching and clinical care responsibilities. Dr. Aronoff has been highly involved in the diagnosis and clinical care of COVID-19 and will be honored on Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE this Sunday at Darlington Raceway, as NASCAR returns to on-track action.

“Having Dr. Aronoff ride on our No. 47 Kroger Chevrolet is just a small token of appreciation for all he has done through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Dr. Aronoff is highly decorated in the work he’s done on severe infections, and we’re grateful to be able to honor him as one of the prominent frontline workers and through The Real Heroes Project. We’re looking forward to putting on a great show for him and his family.”



Preece’s name will be replaced with Lindsey Hayko, an Emergency Department Nurse at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH since 2017. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23 and recovered from the virus while only experiencing mild symptoms. Not only did she return to work to help others experiencing symptoms, but she is donating her plasma for experimental convalescent plasma therapy. The therapy is used to help others fighting COVID-19. Hayko will be honored on Preece’s No. 37 Cottonelle Camaro ZL1 1LE on Sunday.

“When I heard Lindsey’s story, I was really inspired to have her on our Cottonelle Chevy this weekend at Darlington Raceway,” Preece said. “Not only is she working on the frontlines in The Christ Hospital Emergency Department in Cincinnati, but she’s also selflessly donating plasma to continue to help others beat the virus. Thank you, Lindsey for all you’ve done and we’re looking forward to a great race on Sunday!”



The Real Heroes 400 will mark NASCAR’s return to on-track racing on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway. Fans can see Dr. Aronoff and Hayko’s names on the JTG Daugherty Racing cars as the green flag waves at 3:30pmET, broadcast on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

JTG Racing PR