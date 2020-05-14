NASCAR Announces Second Installment in Return to Racing Schedule

NASCAR today announced the next installment of races in its return to racing, featuring events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. The slate of races include events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

The second installment is as follows:

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Sat, May 30 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi FS1 3:30 PM

Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup 266 mi FS1 3:30 PM

Sat, June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM

Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 mi FOX 4:30 PM

Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM

Wed,June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM

Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM

Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM

Sun,June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM

Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM

Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM

All the above dates will continue to be run without fans in attendance. The remainder of the adjusted schedule for all NASCAR series will be announced at a later date.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

In addition, NASCAR today announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31); Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Gander Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway previously scheduled for June 5, as well as the cancelation of all NASCAR national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season. The NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, June 14. Further Iowa Speedway realignment dates will be announced in the future.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, May 17, with a 400-mile event scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR PR