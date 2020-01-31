FOX Sports Embarks on Milestone Consecutive 20th Season of NASCAR Coverage Beginning with Iconic Daytona 500

FOX Sports opens its upcoming milestone consecutive 20th season of NASCAR coverage from Daytona Speedweeks with a little help from a friend.

NASCAR CUP SERIES driver Clint Bowyer expands his FOX NASCAR on-air contributions in 2020, adding more NASCAR XFINITY SERIES races to his plate alongside Adam Alexander and a rotation of Cup Series drivers to be announced in the near future.

Additionally, Bowyer contributes to NASCAR RACEDAY and NASCAR RACE HUB multiple times throughout the year, offering his unique insight and analysis as an active NASCAR CUP SERIES racer. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has served as a FOX Sports analyst for multiple NASCAR XFINITY SERIES races, in addition to the network’s “Drivers Only” broadcast the past three years.

“Anyone who knows me knows I want to have fun, and I’ve really had a good time doing TV the past few years,” Bowyer said. “It’s a different perspective up in the FOX Sports booth, and I always learn something, even if it’s just about the guys I race with every week. My Saturdays are free this year, and Lorra (Bowyer) made it clear she wants me out of the motorhome, so this is the perfect weekend part-time gig for me.”

DAYTONA 500 & 2020 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

FOX NASCAR commenced its inaugural year of coverage with the 2001 DAYTONA 500, and two decades later, continues to deliver unparalleled multi-platform storytelling from Daytona International Speedway and throughout the season. Twenty years later, many of the same FOX Sports faces converge on the iconic superspeedway to present FOX Sports’ 17th DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 (2:30 PM ET on FOX).

Led by esteemed play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, calling his 41st DAYTONA 500 for live television or radio, the FOX NASCAR on-air team packs a collective 200 years of experience covering the “Great American Race.” Alongside Joy in the booth is Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon, covering his fifth DAYTONA 500 for the network. Gordon is a three-time DAYTONA 500 champion, most recently winning the crown jewel event in 2005.

Longtime race analyst and two-time DAYTONA 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, in his 17th Daytona Speedweeks as an analyst, continues to partner with Joy and Gordon, delivering unparalleled insight from FOX Sports’ state-of-the-art virtual studio in Charlotte.

FOX Sports veteran pit road reporting team of Matt Yocum (20th DAYTONA 500), Jamie Little (sixth), Vince Welch (sixth) and Regan Smith (third) deliver behind-the-scenes stories and updates from pit road for all three national NASCAR series.

Shannon Spake (14th) returns to host network race coverage of all NASCAR CUP SERIES races, as well as prerace coverage on NASCAR RACEDAY, alongside analysts Jamie McMurray (first) and McReynolds.

Longtime FOX NASCAR host Chris Myers makes a special appearance, pitching in to co-anchor DAYTONA 500 prerace programming from the track for the 17th time, with assistance from co-host Alexander (17th) and 2001 DAYTONA 500 champion and roving reporter Michael Waltrip (ninth). FOX NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass is back with daily reports on social platforms and appearances on various programs.

FOX NASCAR lead race producer Barry Landis, coordinating producer Richie Zyontz, director Artie Kempner and Executive Vice President of Production and Coordinating Producer Bill Richards return for their 17th DAYTONA 500 and 20th NASCAR seasons with FOX.

FOX DEPORTES

FOX Deportes returns for its eighth consecutive season of NASCAR CUP SERIES coverage, broadcasting 11 points races beginning with the DAYTONA 500, in addition to the DUEL AT DAYTONA and NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE. Play-by-play announcer Jessi Losada calls the action with analysis from well-versed motorsports veteran Giselle Zarur.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES & “DRIVERS ONLY” BROADCAST

The NASCAR XFINITY SERIES returns to FOX Sports for the sixth consecutive year, with Alexander again calling play-by-play. Bowyer takes a few more turns in the Xfinity Series driver analyst chair this season, offering analysis with a rotation of Cup Series driver analysts to be announced in the near future. Waltrip also resumes his role as a Xfinity Series analyst.

Additionally, FOX Sports returns its “Drivers Only” NASCAR XFINITY SERIES broadcast, with a lineup to be announced in the near future. Spake hosts Xfinity Series race coverage and anchors NASCAR RACEDAY-XFINITY, FOX’s prerace program, with McReynolds and McMurray. Pam Miller, in her 20th season and 17th DAYTONA 500 with FOX, is back as lead Xfinity race producer, with Kempner directing.

NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

FOX Sports offers exclusive coverage of the entire NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES season for the 19th consecutive year with Welch on the call alongside analyst Waltrip. Alan Cavanna covers pit road throughout the season.

Kaitlyn Vincie returns to the prerace anchor chair, hosting NASCAR RACEDAY-TRUCK SERIES, alongside two-time series champion Todd Bodine and former driver Phil Parsons, who joins the studio crew in 2020 after 17 years in the booth. FOX NASCAR race producer Mark Smith clocks in for his ninth Truck Series season, while director Roger Vincent is back for his 13th.

FOX NASCAR has won 23 Sports Emmy Awards since its inaugural year of coverage in 2001, including four for Outstanding Live Sports Series, nine for Live Event Audio/Sound and seven for Technical Team Remote. For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

ARCA MENARDS SERIES

FOX Sports airs eight ARCA MENARDS SERIES races in 2020, beginning with the season opener from Daytona on Saturday, Feb. 8 (4:30 PM ET). Dave Reiff and Parsons have the call with Katie Osborne on pit road.

FOX Sports PR