NASCAR statement on the passing of John Andretti

30 Jan 2020
NASCAR Cup Series News
58 times
NASCAR statement on the passing of John Andretti

“John Andretti embodied the spirit of a champion and inspired an entire fan base through his courageous battle with cancer. He was a fierce competitor throughout his life, and we are saddened by his passing. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest condolences and prayers to John’s family.” -- Steve Phelps, NASCAR President

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

More in this category: « Poole and 15 car announce flagship and Daytona 500 sponsor, Spartan Mosquito Former NASCAR driver John Andretti passes away at the age of 56 »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline