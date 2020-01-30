Poole and 15 car announce flagship and Daytona 500 sponsor, Spartan Mosquito

Brennan Poole and Premium Motorsports are thrilled to welcome Spartan Mosquito into the NASCAR Cup Series on the No. 15 Chevy Camaro as their partner for 17 races / 15 points races, including the crown jewel Daytona 500 race. Both on and off track, Poole will proudly highlight Spartan Mosquito’s unique and effective consumer products, along with their charitable efforts in support of our Armed Forces and those who have served our country.

Join us at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on February 3rd at 1PM EST for the unveiling of the DAYTONA 500 Spartan Mosquito No. 15 race car, hosted by Daryl Motte.

At the Daytona 500, in addition to unveiling its new Spartan GO! Mosquito repellant, the Spartan Mosquito No. 15 will also proudly display the R.E.D. (RememberEveryoneDeployed.org) organization above the rocker panels and on the back bumper of the race car. “We are extremely thrilled to begin this relationship with Premium Motorsports and Brennan Poole,” Spartan owner Jeremy Hirsch said in a statement. “We are equally proud and humbled to have this opportunity to bring to light the

‘RememberEveryoneDeployed.org’ organization and to help raise awareness about the hardships faced by our troops - those brave men and women who place themselves in harm’s way so that we may rest peacefully at night.” said Hirsch.

“Our goal is to support our troops,” said Gloria De Paul, CEO/Founder of R.E.D. (RememberEveryoneDeployed.org) “We are thankful that Spartan Mosquito and Premium Motorsports stand in solidarity and support with us for our deployed service members until they all come home to their families.”

Brennan’s custom R.E.D. Daytona 500 gloves, which will be worn in the race, will be donated in a contest to benefit R.E.D. (RememberEveryoneDeployed.org)

"It still feels surreal that I will be in the Cup Series with Spartan Mosquito, because this is my life-long dream realized. In the time I’ve spent with Spartan and their employees, it is so apparent that they have build a truly incredible business and products , all while giving back to those who have served our country. Spartan Mosquito’s ethos are those that I’m proud to champion, in addition to me being one of those people who get welts from those darn mosquitos!” said Brennan Poole.

Hirsch added, “The 15 car has a long and storied history of success in NASCAR, and we are proud to be associated with that success and to partner with this dynamic team.”

Spartan Mosquito was founded on the premise of reclaiming your yard and outdoor life by controlling and decimating mosquito populations through its uniquely effective, long-lasting, continuous mosquito control systems and repellants.

