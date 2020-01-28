NASCAR veteran driver and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch announced plans today for the KB100 Plus (KB100+) ticket giveaway. Hoping to build on the success of his offer in 2019, where he provided 100 tickets to every NCS race in partnership with Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

"I will call on the consideration of other drivers, tracks and industry partners to support the ticket offering from what we did in 2019," said Busch. In 2019 there were more than 50,000 requests for the 3,800 tickets that were made available through Vet Tix. Busch commented, "I have always had a strong desire to pay respect to those who have served and continue to serve our country. My hope is that with help from others we can enhance the offering for more deserving Vet Tix members to attend races this season, hence KB100+."

"Our mission is to give something to those who gave, and the commitment Kurt has made to partner with Vet Tix has been extraordinary," said Mike Focareto, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO and Founder of Veteran Tickets Foundation. "His impact on supporting the Vet Tix mission to honor our current serving military members and veterans of all eras and their families has been significant. Whether he's visiting troops convalescing at hospitals, giving our VetTixers an opportunity to enjoy a race, or meeting him in pit row, he has been the example of how a top-athlete and influencer can make a difference in so many lives. We are proud to partner with Kurt to share an initiative to help those who serve and their families make lifelong memories through racing."

Whether it is one additional ticket, or a match of Busch's commitment to 100 tickets to every race, KB100+ will offer Vet Tix members the chance to attend an NCS race at every event on the schedule.

Vet Tix PR