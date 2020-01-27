UniFirst becomes a primary sponsor of Elliott, No. 9 team

UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, will serve as a primary sponsor on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with driver Chase Elliott.

In 2020, UniFirst will be a three-race primary sponsor with its updated green corporate logo adorning the No. 9 Chevrolet on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, May 16 at the All-Star Race and Sept. 27 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition, UniFirst will be a full-season associate sponsor of the No. 9 team.

UniFirst will continue to serve as the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team and sister company Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.

“As a Hendrick Motorsports partner, all of us at UniFirst have been closely following Chase throughout his career and we’re incredibly impressed with his long list of accomplishments,” said Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. “Most notably, his performance last season having won three races, four poles, and the most popular driver accolades for the second year in a row! To say we’re thrilled to have him as our driver is an understatement.

“Millions of NASCAR fans are anticipating an exciting 2020 NASCAR season with Chase behind the wheel and all of us at UniFirst can’t wait to see our dynamic new race car paint scheme that is sure to impress on the track.”

Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2015, Elliott, 24, has earned four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff berths and six race wins. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native will make his 150th Cup Series career start when he takes the green flag at the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX). In addition, NASCAR’s two-time most popular Cup Series driver has eight pole positions and 74 top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s top division.

“I’m really looking forward to having UniFirst join the No. 9 team this season,” Elliott said. “We are very fortunate to have such a great lineup of partners, and I know they will be a great addition. Those UniFirst colors are going to look great at Phoenix, Charlotte and Vegas.”

Hendrick Motorsports’ partnership with UniFirst began in 2016 and runs through 2023. The company was a three-race sponsor of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team last season.

Hendrick Motorsports PR