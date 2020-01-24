FOX Sports Opens 2020 NASCAR RACE HUB Season Live From Super Bowl Week in South Beach

NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s daily NASCAR news and highlight program, opens its 11th season Monday, Jan. 27 (6:00 PM ET) with a preseason special, followed by four consecutive days live from the FOX Sports set in Miami, site of Super Bowl LIV (Sunday, Feb. 2, 6:30 PM ET on FOX).

Shannon Spake and Adam Alexander return as hosts, with four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and FOX NASCAR lead analyst Jeff Gordon, 2010 Daytona 500 winner and FOX NASCAR analyst Jamie McMurray, two-time Daytona 500 winning crew chief Larry McReynolds and NASCAR Cup Series drivers Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and William Byron scheduled throughout the week.

“This is truly above and beyond any amazing professional scenario I could ever come up with,” said Spake, a South Florida native and FOX NFL sideline reporter. “Hosting RACE HUB at the site of the Super Bowl less than an hour from where I attended high school and college … you simply can’t dream this big. I’m beyond excited.”

Alan Cavanna and Kaitlyn Vince report for RACE HUB, with Vincie stepping up this season to host NASCAR RACE HUB: WEEKEND EDITION, as well as a slate of weekday shows in 2020. NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte, a 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee, and Ricky Craven, a winner in four different NASCAR racing series, serve as analysts alongside Vincie.

In addition to Labonte and Craven, driver/crew chief analysts confirmed for NASCAR RACE HUB this season include Larry McReynolds, Brad Keselowski, David Ragan, Andy Petree, Austin Dillon and Drew Blickensderfer.

