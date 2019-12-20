Rick Ware Racing Welcomes Joey Gase to the Lineup for 2020

Rick Ware Racing welcomes NASCAR veteran, Joey Gase, to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup. Starting at the season opener in February at Daytona International Speedway, Gase will be piloting one of the RWR entries for The DAYTONA 500.



"I am excited to have Joey Gase join the Rick Ware Racing family in 2020. Joey and his family are great people, whose values align perfectly with RWR. I am looking forward to growing our team and having a great season next year,” commented team owner, Rick Ware.

“I am very excited to be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home for 2020,” said Gase. “It’s a dream come true to be able to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. It has been a dream of not only mine, but my whole family ever since I can remember and it's taken a lot of hard work and sacrifices to get me here. I feel very fortunate to be able to say this and can’t thank Rick, Lisa and everyone at RWR enough for this opportunity, and all of our partners for making it possible. December has been an amazing month that God has blessed me with so far. I started the month with Caitlin and I’s one year wedding anniversary, and then a few days later the birth of our twins (Carson & Jace), now this. Daytona can’t come soon enough!!!"



Gase, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa native, is excited to welcome back many of his long-standing partners, and several new ones as well. These partners include Donate Life and OPO partners, EFX Corporation, Page Construction, Agri Supply, The Racing Warehouse, SAFE, ProMaster, Eternal Fan and many more that will be announced at a later date.



“I am very fortunate to have so many great, loyal partners with me and they are all passionate about raising awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation and honoring donor heroes, like my mom, which is something that is very important to my family and I,” said Gase.



For information on Joey Gase visit www.JoeyGaseRacing.com, and follow along on social media @JoeyGaseRacing. For sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

RWR PR