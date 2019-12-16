Denny & Mark's Pro-Am Jam Nears $2 Million in Total Donations

The Denny & Mark’s Pro-Am Jam reached $1.79 million in total donations over the eight-year span of the annual celebrity concert and golf event held every fall at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, S.C. The 8th annual Pro-Am Jam event, held this past Oct. 20-22, donated $166,604.



The fundraiser again featured NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Hootie & the Blowfish founding member and lead guitarist Mark Bryan as hosts and partners of the event. Proceeds of $166,604 from the event were donated this week to the charitable organizations represented by the two host partners, who have a common mission in creating better opportunities for children in the Lowcountry.



“Mark and I are amazed each year at the turnout and support we receive for the Pro-Am Jam from our two industries and beyond,” said Hamlin, a 37-time winner on the NASCAR Cup Series. “When we started this event in 2012, I never thought it would last eight years and raise anywhere near $2 million, but, yet it has. It’s a testament to the people who put on the event and the generous folks that attend and support it every year.”



Joining the two hosts at this year’s Pro-Am Jam were celebrities from the worlds of racing, music, entertainment and sports. NASCAR personalities included Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson, Michael Waltrip, Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood. Bryan once again led an incredible “Jam” concert with his friends in the music industry including fellow Hootie & the Blowfish band members Darius Rucker and Dean Felber, plus musicians Ira Dean (Trick Pony), Javier Colon and Ray Boudreaux (The Voice), Kevn Kinney (Drivin’ N Cryin’), Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir, plus solo artists Edwin McCain, Lauren Jenkins, Megan Davis Campbell, Ryan Cabrera, Colt Ford, Josh Kelley and Country artist Jamey Johnson.



“What a great year this was for both Denny and me, with our respective careers, and in our mutual fundraising efforts,” said Bryan. “Denny won a bunch of races and finished top 5, while Hootie saw the release of our new album Imperfect Circle after our first world tour in over a decade. What a blessing to be able to follow that up with such a sizeable donation to our charities. It only speaks to our remarkable sponsors, and their kind hearts, as well as to all our celebrities and musicians that give their time and effort. Our deepest thanks.”



With proceeds from this year’s celebrity-packed event, the two partners donated $83,302 to Carolina Studios and $83,302 to The Denny Hamlin Foundation, which in turn donated $30,000 of its portion to The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Children’s Hospital for Cystic Fibrosis research.



The 8th version of the Pro-Am Jam included a new kickoff concert at Dockery’s restaurant, brewery and music venue on Daniel Island. The ticketed acoustic show featured the musical prowess of host Mark Bryan who was joined on stage by Josh Kelley, Javier Colon, Patrick Davis and Lauren Jenkins. Over 200 guests attended the event.



With its $30,000 donation to MUSC, The Denny Hamlin Foundation continued its longstanding support of Cystic Fibrosis research at children’s hospital facilities in Richmond, Va. and Charleston, S.C. The Pro-Am Jam has donated $300,000 of its proceeds to The Cystic Fibrosis Center at MUSC Children's Hospital over the event’s eight-year span.



The event would not have been possible without the support of major sponsors SunTrust, FedEx and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. An additional 21 foursome sponsors, 15 hole sponsors, and four trade partners rounded out a group of over 40 contributors.



The 9th Annual Denny & Mark’s Pro-Am Jam will return to the Daniel Island Club next October 18-20, 2020. For updates on the event, please visit www.facebook.com/TheProAmJam.

Denny Hamlin Foundation PR