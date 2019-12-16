Introducing Stewart-Haas eSports

Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has rebranded and bolstered its online sports presence with newly named Stewart-Haas eSports set to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series beginning with the 2020 season.

Stewart-Haas eSports will field two teams in the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series with drivers, numbers and car designs being announced at a later date. The 2020 season will mark the 11th year of the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series and it is the only officially sanctioned eSports series of NASCAR.

“We’ve put a lot of time and energy into our eSports efforts and we’re confident of the team we can put forth in the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series,” said Mike Verlander, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing. “The authenticity of iRacing and its global reach is unparalleled. Ideally, our eSports presence facilitates even greater interest in our on-track product in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while simultaneously providing our partners with another strong engagement platform.”

The eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series features the top-40 paved oval sim racers in the world. They compete in racecar replicas engineered from the ground up in cooperation with real-world race teams, applying accurate mechanical and dynamic models on exact copies of the world’s greatest racing circuits.

The 2020 eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series begins in February at the virtual Daytona International Speedway and runs through October with the series champion receiving their trophy, ring and check during pre-race ceremonies on Nov. 8 prior to the season-ending NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

The 2020 season will mark Stewart-Haas eSports’ first year in the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series, but it won’t be the organization’s first stint in eSports. Stewart-Haas eSports won the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship in October under its previous moniker, Stewart-Haas Gaming. The name change to Stewart-Haas eSports better aligns the outfit with the burgeoning eSports industry. Stewart-Haas eSports will defend its eNASCAR Heat Pro League title in 2020 where it will again field two drivers in the console-based series – one for Xbox One and the other for PlayStation 4.

SHR PR