Premium Motorsports announces Brennan Poole to drive the No. 15 Chevrolet in 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

Premium Motorsports is proud to announce that driver Brennan Poole will pilot their No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 in his Cup Series debut.



“I’ve been working towards this moment since I was 5 and feel blessed to have the caliber of people surrounding me that I have in this next chapter of my racing career. I look forward to the opportunity to showcase our sponsor partners, both new and existing, who are supporting me at the highest level of NASCAR competition.”



As one of racing's top emerging talents, in 2015 Poole made his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, scoring a top-10 in his first ever NASCAR start. Poole then competed full-time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in the 2016 and 2017 seasons where he accumulated (36) top-10, & (8) top-5 finishes, advancing deep into the playoffs in both championship seasons.



In 2019, Poole ran a limited schedule in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, where he finished 2nd to 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch while contending for the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



On his way to securing a seat in NASCAR’s premier series, Poole earned his designation as, “The Bull”, for charging to the front of any series in which he competed. Poole has used his organically established fan following to form a social media platform where he promotes an in-depth look into his daily life as a racecar driver and his personal interests. Look for future announcements on where to access these unique channels that include Poole as a NASCAR driver, as well as host of unique programming with regular special guests.



“I’m very happy to welcome Brennan and his group to the Premium Motorsports Family. Brennan is a very talented and dedicated young man, I believe he has a very bright future in the NASCAR Cup Series,” says Jay Robinson.



As a digital space innovator and influencer, Poole is committed to providing race fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a NASCAR driver and is passionate about creating compelling video content as he charges into his NASCAR Cup Series Rookie season with videos, vlogs, and other associated entertainment content.



Premium Motorsports PR