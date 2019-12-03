Corey LaJoie set for second season with Go Fas Racing

Go Fas Racing (GFR) is proud to announce that they have re-signed Corey LaJoie to continue as the driver of the No. 32 Ford Mustang for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.



Both LaJoie and GFR are prepared to continue the year-to-year improvement of their program beginning with the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 in February with the addition of a new technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.



"Mason [St. Hilaire] and I are excited to bring Corey back and continue Go Fas Racing's growth with 2019 being our best year ever. The Stewart-Haas Racing alliance should allow us to continue that progress throughout the 2020 season with all the great employees and marketing partners this team has! We couldn't be more excited for the 2020 season to begin," said Go Fas Racing Team Owner Archie St. Hilaire. The 28-year-old concluded his first full-time season in NASCAR's premier series in 2019 by recording career-high statistics, including two top-10 finishes and seven top-20 results in the No. 32 entry.



"I'm really happy that we were able to work it out so I'm able to drive the No.32 Mustang in 2020. This group is a lot of fun to go to racing with and I look forward to utilizing these SHR cars and putting together some solid runs. We had some really good finishes in 2019 and I'm excited because with the potential we have going forward, we can make 2020 an even better year," said LaJoie.



The Charlotte, NC native joined the organization from TriStar Motorsports after the departure of Matt DiBenedetto at the conclusion of the 2018 season.



Schluter Systems, Keen Parts, Superior Logistics, Drydene Performance Products, and many other great partners from 2019 will be returning to the 32 car with some exciting new partners to be announced soon.



GFR PR