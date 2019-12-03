Oscar Mayer Launches #MyNumber6 Contest

To celebrate its partnership extension with Roush Fenway Racing, Oscar Mayer is inviting fans to share their love of quality meat by designing their own scheme for the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford. The winning submission will run on track next March in Phoenix, Arizona.

“At Oscar Mayer, we are always looking for new ways to feed people’s love of meats and what could be more awesome than seeing your own design speed around the race track?” said Matt Riezman, associate director for Oscar Mayer. “Whether it's a car that encapsulates their love of hot dogs or a design celebrating the glory of sandwiches, we are excited to see the designs fans come up with for scheme of the No. 6 Ford Mustang.”

From December 3 through 31st, fans can submit an original scheme at MyNumber6.com for a chance to see their design on track at the FanShield 500 on March 8 in Phoenix. The winning designer and a guest will experience the race in-person with the ultimate race day experience, including a two-night stay, and fan zone and pit access.

Once the top three designs are chosen, fans will vote on the finalists in early January on Oscar Mayer’s official Twitter feed. More details on the sweepstakes, a link to download the design template and information on how the winner is selected can be found at MyNumber6.com.

The race in Phoenix will mark the first of multiple for Oscar Mayer in 2020, who recently signed a two-year extension with Roush Fenway in October. Along with the Oscar Mayer red and yellow displayed across the No. 6 Mustang this season, Oscar Mayer will bring miles of smiles to fans throughout the 2020 season with the help of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and the Hotdoggers. To keep up with the vehicle and see exactly what races it will be at, follow along at https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

For more information about Oscar Mayer bacon, Deli Fresh and hot dogs, visit OscarMayer.com or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RFR PR