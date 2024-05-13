CHEVROLET NCS AT DARLINGTON 1: Post-Race Report

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

﻿﻿William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Throwback Camaro ZL1 Finished: 6th Byron on his sixth-place finish at Darlington Raceway: “We were OK, just pretty tight. We couldn’t really get it to turn much better than what we did, or we would really sacrifice the rear grip. Just kind of a struggled, balance-wise, for us.”

(Ryan) Blaney felt like you kind of pinched Martin (Truex Jr.) and him up too high. What did you see in that situation? “I don’t know. I felt like I was ahead of them. The exit is really narrow right there. I hate if I did come up a little bit. I was surprised I was even in that spot. I felt like I would never get to the bottom of a three-wide there, but the lane was there into (turn) one and my car turned really good. I got almost clear of Martin (Truex Jr.), and then yeah, I hate that it happened. I don’t want to crash, especially that early in the race, so I didn’t really expect that to happen. I probably could have given a little more room, it just gets really, really tight right there.”



Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Throwback Camaro ZL1 Finished: 8th Bowman on his eighth-place finish at Darlington Raceway: “We really struggled all day being super tight. Honestly we were freeing it up, and it just kept getting tighter. I don’t know if the track was tightening up or if we had an issue, but we were just really, really tight all day. We just kind of grounded out; didn’t make any big mistakes and had a really good day on pit road. We never got the race car where we wanted it, but we were still able to come out with a top-10 finish. It was really attrition and other peoples’ mistakes. Never give up, but it certainly wasn’t pretty.”



Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage. Finished: 34th What was the extent of the damage that essentially ended your day? “I was struggling. I got really loose at the end of that long run, and William (Byron) caught me. I was just letting him by in (turns) one and two, and I just kind of hung out there. I was trying to be really wide away from him and I just stayed wide for too long; got hung in the marbles and hit the wall. We had bent the toe link or something, and then pitted and was struggling pretty bad. I don’t know which tire shredded, if it was left-rear or right-rear, but a tire shredded and I spun into turn three. Hate that my mistake, not even really trying hard at all, cost us a race. Just a little bit frustrated with myself right now.

﻿All-in-all, we had a good No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy today. I felt like we were running a really good race up to that point, and then just one mistake took us out of it.”