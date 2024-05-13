Transcript: Ty Gibbs – Pit Road Interview – 05.12.24

Q. Ty, looked like after all the chaos that was ensuing up front, you were coming at the end. Did you just need a few more laps?

TY GIBBS: Yeah, I think I just honestly needed track position; that would be great. Getting out front before those guys started racing. It was really hard to pass today and that middle is super, super slick and honestly really gummy and slick. It was just really hard to pass, and it’s just really important to keep track position.

But overall we had a great HeGetsUs Toyota Camry. My 54 group did a great job. Thank you to Monster Energy. All glory to the man above, and we’ll keep rolling.

NASCAR PR