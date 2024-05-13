Transcript: Brad Keselowski – Frontstretch Interview – 05.12.2024

Q. Brad ends a 110-race winless streak. You get your 36th career victory, but this is the first one driving for a company with your name on the side of it. How special is that?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: What a heck of a day. It’s Darlington, so whether it’s your first win, your last win, this is a really special track. The history of NASCAR, it’s as tough as it gets, and that battle at the end with my teammate Tyler Reddick, we just laid it all out on the line, it was freaking awesome. I thought it couldn’t get much better than Kansas. It did today. That was awesome. I’m so glad you guys got to see that. That was incredible. Thanks for being here.

Q. 34 laps to go, you’ve /PHAEPBGSed that battle with Tyler Reddick. You lost control of the race at that moment. Did you think it was all over with at that point?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: I mean, it wasn’t good, but I knew that I’d have another shot at it. My car was really good on the long runs. When Tyler got underneath Chris, I knew I had another shot at it when they made contact. I couldn’t get by, and I’m like, ugh. Then they must have got a flat tire, I don’t know what happened, and we caught a break. We’ve caught enough bad breaks over the last year or two, it’s nice to catch a good one.

NASCAR PR