NCS: Tyler Reddick on pole for Sunday’s Goodyear 400

Tyler Reddick will lead Sunday’s Goodyear 400 to green after he took the top spot in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Reddick took the top spot with a speed of 170.124 mph. This marks his seventh career pole in the Cup series and first of the 2024 season.

Brad Keselowski will start second with a speed of 170.018 mph, Chris Buescher will start third with a speed of 169.543 mph, Ty Gibbs will start fourth with a speed of 169.491 mph and William Byron in fifth with a speed of 169.397 mph.

Rounding out the top ten were Kyle Larson in sixth 169.374 mph, Denny Hamlin in seventh 169.310 mph, Bubba Wallace in eighth 169.176 mph, Ross Chastain in ninth 169.001 mph and Martin Truex Jr. in tenth 168.904 mph.

Erik Jones, who is returning from a back injury will start from the 30th position on Sunday with a speed of 167.871 mph.

Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin at 3:12 p.m. Eastern on FS1 and MRN Radio. The stages breaks will occur at laps 90 and 185.