Rick Ware Racing: Justin Haley/Kaz Grala Darlington Race Advance

Talk about how special your paint scheme for this week is. “I’m honored to represent the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police and their efforts to honor the fallen heroes of the CMPD and the U.S. Marshals. These men and women put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities knowing there’s a day when they may not return home. I’m proud to carry them with me at Darlington and to help their families as they move forward through these difficult times.”

There has been steady improvement out of the No. 51 camp. How tough will it be to take that next stop into the top-15 at a track like Darlington?

“I think it’s definitely possible. There has been a lot of progress made and we just keep taking it a little further each week. Darlington is a difficult track in and of itself. The track is so unique and it takes a lot of focus for a driver to drive the car into the corners correctly. It’s just a physically demanding track. Certainly not as much this weekend as when we come back for the Southern 500, but there’s a reason it’s known as being ‘Too Tough To Tame.’ The older surface presents another challenge for teams as the tire fall-off is so quick there, so you really have to take advantage of those first few laps because, after that, it all comes down to just how good the car and driver are. It can be one of the most difficult tracks for us, but also one of the most fun tracks we go to.”