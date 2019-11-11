Club Wyndham and Richard Petty gear up to offer custom Chevrolet Camaro

Club Wyndham®, the nation’s largest vacation club, wants you to hit the road next summer and has teamed up with Richard Petty to provide the ultimate road trip ride — the Club Wyndham 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS, custom built by Petty’s Garage. Travelers can enter Richard Petty’s Roadtrip Sweepstakes,in Partnership with Club Wyndham now through May 5, 2020, for a chance to win the custom Camaro, vacation stays at Club Wyndham resorts and more.

Six sweepstakes finalists will enjoy the trip of a lifetime to Charlotte, North Carolina where they will meet Richard Petty and NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. Each of the finalists will receive a key to the Club Wyndham Camaro, but only one lucky driver will be able to unlock the custom car and speed off with the grand prize.

The Club Wyndham 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS was built by the crew at Petty’s Garage — the premier destination for custom performance builds – exclusively for the sweepstakes. One-of-a-kind enhancements made to the car include racing-inspired features, such as a custom spoiler and window etching, sport wheels and tires, Magnaflow Catback Competition Series Exhaust, Elbach pro lowering springs and many other features to make a one-of-a-kind ride.

“Our team at Petty’s Garage put a lot of thought into how to transform the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS into a unique, Club Wyndham-branded ride that any car enthusiast will love,” said Richard Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and Club Wyndham timeshare owner. “The result of that thoughtfulness is a truly exceptional car that is perfect for hitting the road and exploring new destinations.”

“The crew at Petty’s Garage have really outdone themselves with this incredible, custom-built Club Wyndham car,” says Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations. “We’re thrilled to work with the Petty team to get one lucky grand prize winner in the fast lane to fun with this decked-out ride, and to offer additional prizes through the Richard Petty’s Roadtrip Sweepstakes, in Partnership with Club Wyndham, that are sure to excite race fans and travel lovers alike.”

In addition to the grand prize winner, four first prize sweepstakes winners will enjoy a trip for two to Las Vegas that includes three nights at a Club Wyndham resort, airfare and ground transportation and a $250 gift card.



Twenty second prize winners will also win a four-day, three-night stay at a Club Wyndham resort, while an additional 10 third prize winners will win a NASCAR Racing Experience. Finally, 50 fourth prize winners will receive a NASCAR Racing Experience Ride-A-Long.

Travelers and race fans can enter to win and check out this custom ride in person at several Petty’s Garage Mobile Tour events, car shows, festivals and fan events in:

Homestead Florida, Nov. 15 – 17, 2019

To enter the sweepstakes and learn more about the Official Rules and prizes, visit PettyVacations.com.



Club Wyndham celebrates a lifetime of adventure by helping vacation club owners unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. With access to more than 220 resorts in a variety of destinations that offer more experiences for travelers in the places they want to travel, Club Wyndham gives its owners the chance to check off the next adventure on their bucket lists. Multi-bedroom suites come complete with fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer/dryers, and outdoor grills to sample the local cuisine.



Families who would like to experience all that the club’s resorts have to offer but are not yet owners can book a stay in a spacious suite through vacation rental agency Extra Holidays. In celebration of Richard Petty’s Roadtrip Sweepstakes, in Partnership with Club Wyndham, travelers can take advantage of 15 percent off stays at selected Club Wyndham resorts via Extra Holidays now through December 31, 2019, when they book with the code VACAY19.

Club Wyndham PR