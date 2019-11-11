FRM Post-Race Report: Phoenix

11 Nov 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
FRM Post-Race Report: Phoenix
Michael McDowell
No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Started: 21 | Finished: 30
"It was a really tough day for our No. 34 team today at ISM Raceway. We started the race showing speed and felt like we were going to have a decent run, but a heat issue in our right front tire forced us to pit under green, putting us multiple laps down and unable to rebound from it. It’s a bummer to have something like that happen, especially at my home track. I want to thank Love’s Travel Stops for coming on board with us in Phoenix; I’m looking forward to having them back on the car next weekend as we close out the 2019 season in Miami."
John Hunter Nemechek
No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators Ford Mustang
Started: 26 | Finished: 27
"It was an up and down day for our No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators team. We fired off pretty good, but lost grip as the race went on. With a couple of tires going down and some contact with the wall, we certainly didn’t have the finish we wanted this weekend. But, only being my second Cup race, I’m still learning a lot and will continue to work with Seth and the crew to finish strong in Homestead next week. It was a blast having our partners at Yanmar and Martin Generators on board with us this weekend and hope we can see them back with the team again soon."
David Ragan
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford Mustang
Started: 30 | Finished: 36
"Not the day that we were hoping for here in Phoenix. I felt like our team made some really good adjustments early on in the race that helped us to show some speed. Unfortunately it was short lived after a suspension issue sent us to the garage under green for repairs, putting us multiple laps down, and there was no coming back from that. I hate it for our partners at Mannington Commercial in their second race with the team, but I greatly appreciate their support of our program. We’ll regroup this week back at the shop and concentrate on ending the season strong in Miami."

