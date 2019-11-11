FRM Post-Race Report: Phoenix

John Hunter Nemechek No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators Ford Mustang Started: 26 | Finished: 27 " It was an up and down day for our No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators team. We fired off pretty good, but lost grip as the race went on. With a couple of tires going down and some contact with the wall, we certainly didn’t have the finish we wanted this weekend. But, only being my second Cup race, I’m still learning a lot and will continue to work with Seth and the crew to finish strong in Homestead next week. It was a blast having our partners at Yanmar and Martin Generators on board with us this weekend and hope we can see them back with the team again soon ."