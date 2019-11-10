Menard Qualifies 19th At ISM Raceway

10 Nov 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
64 times
Menard Qualifies 19th At ISM Raceway WBR Photo

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Menards/Maytag Ford Mustang are set to start 19th in Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

 Menard said his qualifying speed of 137.515 miles per hour was a sign of progress over the weekend.

  “It was a pick up,” he said. “It didn’t drive great, but when we did our mock run yesterday it was a little bit hotter out and the track had a little bit more grip.  

 “We made some adjustments in the right direction. I wish it drove a little bit better, but we’ll see how it holds on.”

 In Friday’s practice sessions, Menard was 10th in the opening round with a best lap at 135.333 mph.

 Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500-kilometer race is set to start just after 12:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Eastern) with TV coverage on NBC.

WBR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

More in this category: « Denny Hamlin is philosophical about his prospects for Homestead National Anthem singer found his voice after five bouts with cancer »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline