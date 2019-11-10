Menard Qualifies 19th At ISM Raceway

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Menards/Maytag Ford Mustang are set to start 19th in Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Menard said his qualifying speed of 137.515 miles per hour was a sign of progress over the weekend.

“It was a pick up,” he said. “It didn’t drive great, but when we did our mock run yesterday it was a little bit hotter out and the track had a little bit more grip.

“We made some adjustments in the right direction. I wish it drove a little bit better, but we’ll see how it holds on.”

In Friday’s practice sessions, Menard was 10th in the opening round with a best lap at 135.333 mph.

Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500-kilometer race is set to start just after 12:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Eastern) with TV coverage on NBC.

