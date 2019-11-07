Ty Dillon and the GEICO Military Team Heading to the Desert for Action at ISM Raceway

News and Notes

Desert Bound – With two races remaining in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season, Ty Dillon and the GEICO Military team are headed west to the desert to compete at ISM Raceway for the second and final time of 2019. The No. 13 Camaro ZL1, adorned with its customary geckoflage, will take to the Avondale, Ariz. track for two practice sessions on Friday afternoon, before qualifying on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave for the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10.



Honor and Remember – Throughout the season when sporting the GEICO Military colors, Germain Racing has honored fallen soldiers on the decklid of the No. 13 Camaro ZL1. This weekend at ISM Raceway, in honor of Veterans Day weekend, the decklid will carry the names of 87 veterans, all of whom are family members of employees at Germain Racing. These brave men and women served the United States of America in official compacity. Included in the 87 names are five current employees: interior specialist Zachary Casada, shop foreman Steve Hayes, fabricator Nick Maniscalco, hauler driver Benjamin Prince and general manager Larry Rogers. The GEICO Military team is honored to recognize and have these names riding with Dillon.



Dillon at ISM Raceway – Dillon has made seven career MENCS starts at ISM Raceway, five of which have been behind the wheel of Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet. The 27-year-old has completed 99.7% of the laps competed overall in the Cup Series and posted five top-20 finishes. Dillon’s best result was an 11th-place effort in the fall of 2017 and earlier this season in the spring event, the young gun recorded a 15th-place finish. Throughout his career, Dillon has participated in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races (two top-fives and seven top-10s) and two NASCAR Truck Series events (one top-five), as well as two K&N West Pro Series races (two top-fives) at the one-mile, tri-oval track.



Did You Know? – Dillon has been running at the finish of the past 43 races, dating back to September 2018. This is the longest current active streak in the Cup Series and includes five superspeedway events.



Meet Dillon – Fans have the opportunity to meet Dillon on Saturday, November 9 at 11:15 a.m. local time, as the GEICO Racing driver will visit the Team Chevy Stage in the midway area at ISM Raceway. Stop by to ask Dillon a question during the Question & Answer session!



Tickets and Tune In – The Bluegreen Vacations 500 will take place on Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The 312-lap event can be watched live on NBC, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast. Limited tickets remain for the penultimate race of the 2019 season. Purchase your tickets now at NASCAR.com/tickets to experience the thrills of ISM Raceway.