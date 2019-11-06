No. 6 Mazola®Ford to Debut at Phoenix; Team to Hold #RFRGreatTurkeyFry

The No. 6 Mazola Corn Oil® Ford will make its on-track debut this weekend at ISM Raceway (Phoenix). In honor of the occasion, Roush Fenway Racing will hold the #RFRGreatTurkeyFry on Sunday at the track with driver Ryan Newman helping to feed his team and friends a mouth-watering delicious fried turkey prepared in Mazola Corn Oil®.

“We are looking forward to having Mazola® on the car at Phoenix,” said Newman, a 2019 NASCAR Playoff Driver. “Phoenix is one of my favorite tracks. We have had a lot of success there and I think we have a good shot at a strong run with the Mazola® Ford.

“We are going to fry up some delicious turkey that morning and I can’t think of a better way to spice things up and set the stage for a great day on the race track.”

The pro-choice for mouthwatering deep-fried turkey this Thanksgiving, is Mazola Corn Oil®. With a high smoke point above 450°F, Mazola Corn Oil® it’s the gold standard of all-purpose cooking oils, perfect for frying as well as baking and grilling and sautéing and marinating. Newman has two wins at Phoenix, the second coming two years ago in 2017. He has posted 10 top-five finishes and 12 Top-10’s in 34 starts at the one-mile oval, while boasting four poles.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway is set for 2:30 PM ET and will be televised live on NBC.

For more information on Roush Fenway Racing, visit RoushFenway.com and to find a variety of delicious recipes, check out Mazola.com or Mazola's Facebook page.

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history. In its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

