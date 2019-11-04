Ty Dillon scores 18th place finish in strong weekend at Texas

Aside from their well-documented success at restrictor-plate tracks, Germain Racing has established a more balanced program as they gain ground on the challenging intermediate facilities with their success in 2019. The GEICO team has now logged a top-5 finish, three top-10's, nine top-15's and 15 top-20's as they continue building momentum with the season entering its final weeks. The momentum continued this weekend in the Lone Star State when Ty Dillon took to the 1.5-mile intermediate track in his No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1.

500-mile races are as much a test of endurance as they are talent, so it takes a solid organization to not only survive these events, but also experience success. Germain Racing exhibited their organizational strength at Texas Motor Speedway by turning in a consistent weekend that started with Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 qualifying 19th on Saturday. The trend would continue into race day where bright sunshine and perfect temperatures welcomed fans and teams to the track.

Dillon rolled from the 19th position when the green flag signaled the start of 500-miles of racing. He started off on the loose side and also noted that he needed lateral grip. Dillon initially lost a few spots due to the handling of the car. Aside from the handling issues, the splitter also began hitting the ground, which made it challenging to move forward. Crew chief, Matt Borland, used every yellow flag to adjust the handling of the car and help his driver recover lost ground.

The GEICO Military crew was successful in their efforts and Dillon would soon return to the top-20 and, by lap 96, he was scored in the 11th position. He was competitive the balance of the day and never ventured from the top-20, leaving the team in position to score another solid result. He got quicker as the race wore on and even ran his fastest lap of the afternoon later in the event, on lap 236.

When the checkered flag closed out 334-laps of racing, Dillon and his GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 crossed the finish line in the 18th position, posting yet another strong result as the end of the season sits in sight. Dillon's effort accounts for Germain Racing's 15th top-20 of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"Today was a solid day for our GEICO Military team. We felt confident coming into this weekend that we had brought a fast Camaro that was not only going to race well, but that was capable of getting a top-20 finish," Dillon said after the race. "Our intermediate program has taken strides this year and definitely is moving in the right direction for next season. We fought the splitter hitting the track throughout the race, especially in turns three and four, but once we got the car off the track, I was able to run our fastest laps. An 18th-place finish at Texas is a good day for our Germain Racing team and we will keep pushing hard to close out this season strong."

With just two races remaining on the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Germain Racing will now head west to Phoenix, AZ, for race number 35 of 36 on the calendar. The team will pay tribute to our nation's military service members as they again sport the Geckoflauge-themed GEICO Military livery during Veterans Day weekend.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 will hit the track at ISM Raceway for the weekend's opening practice session on Friday, November 8th, at 4:05 PM (ET). Qualifying will follow on Saturday at 2 PM (ET).

The Bluegreen Vacations 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, November 10th, and it will be televised live on NBC beginning at 2:30 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

