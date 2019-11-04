FRM Post-Race Report: Texas

Michael McDowell No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Luber-Finer Ford Mustang Started: 27 | Finished: 25 " We had a pretty decent Ford Mustang tonight. Unfortunately we had an issue with one of the oil lines coming loose, so we had to go behind the wall to repair it. Luckily, we were able to get it fixed and get back on the track. Although we lost a handful of laps, we were still able to get back out and salvage a top-25 finish. Normally when you lose all of the oil in your engine, it blows up, you spin out and crash, and then you have no chance of getting back out there. The fact that we were able to avoid doing all of that and get back out there is a testament to our Love's Travel Stops/Luber-Finer team’s hard work and it paid off ."