FRM Post-Race Report: Texas

No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Luber-Finer Ford Mustang
Started: 27 | Finished: 25
"We had a pretty decent Ford Mustang tonight. Unfortunately we had an issue with one of the oil lines coming loose, so we had to go behind the wall to repair it. Luckily, we were able to get it fixed and get back on the track. Although we lost a handful of laps, we were still able to get back out and salvage a top-25 finish. Normally when you lose all of the oil in your engine, it blows up, you spin out and crash, and then you have no chance of getting back out there. The fact that we were able to avoid doing all of that and get back out there is a testament to our Love's Travel Stops/Luber-Finer team’s hard work and it paid off."
No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang
Started: 29 | Finished: 21
"We had a pretty decent race tonight. Our No. 36 Speedy Cash team kept making adjustments on every pit stop, trying to see how we could improve the car. I learned a lot as a driver today, and was able to lean on my teammates for a lot of information this weekend. I'm proud of our P21 finish in my Cup debut and will take that momentum onto Phoenix and Homestead. Thanks again to Front Row Motorsports for this opportunity. I'm wishing Matt Tifft a speedy recovery and hope we can see him back in the car again soon."
No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang
Started: 26 | Finished: 35
"I felt like we had a decent No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang. My team did a great job of making adjustments and getting our car better, but a pit road penalty forced us to restart at the rear of the field where we unfortunately got collected in someone else’s wreck, ending our day early. I want to thank Mystik Lubricants for all of their support this year and for being part of the action this weekend in Texas. Onto Phoenix."
