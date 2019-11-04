RCR Post Race Report - AAA Texas 500

"Everyone on this No. 8 Cat Dozers Chevrolet team fought all day and never gave up. We were just way too tight to start the race, then we had a piece of debris wrap around the splitter and cover the right side air duct, which really hurt the handling. I hate we lost that whole run to adjust on the car and make it better, because when we did get a chance to work on it and wave around, we were sitting in a position to have a good day. I feel like we just needed one more caution to be on equal tires with everyone ahead of us and fighting on the lead lap, it just didn't work out. I'm proud of everyone on this Caterpillar team. We live to fight another day and we'll go on to Phoenix to do just that."