NASCAR - Kurt Busch Returns as Driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet in a New Multi-Year Deal

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today they have signed a multi-year extension for Kurt Busch to return as the driver of the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. In addition, the team also announced a multi-year extension to their partnership with Monster Energy Brand. Busch, a 31-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series will look to build on his success with CGR, after becoming both a race winner and Playoff participant in 2019.

Monster Energy became the title sponsor of NASCAR's premier series, starting with the 2017 season, renaming it the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS). Monster Energy has also been a staple in the action sports world, sponsoring athletes, sporting events and musical acts and concerts, including a near decade-long relationship with driver Kurt Busch.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Busch will extend his accomplished career in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series and beyond for his 21 season of competition. Overall, he has won 31 races and the MENCS Championship in 2004. His resume includes victories in marquee events such as the Daytona 500 (2017) the Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (2010). His racing resume highlights also include four victories in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS), a runner-up finish in the NGOTS point standings in his first full-time year of competition in 2000, five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), two starts in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2005, 2008) and one start in the Indianapolis 500 (2014). He also boasts championships in the 2003 International Race of Champions (IROC) and the 1999 NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series. Veteran Talent: In just his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing, Busch extended his streak of winning at least one race per season in the MENCS to six-consecutive years. He has won at least one MENCS race in 16 of his 20 years of competition. Additionally he has won a MENCS race and claimed a pole on every type of track on which the series competes on (superspeedway, intermediate, short-track and road course).

In just his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing, Busch extended his streak of winning at least one race per season in the MENCS to six-consecutive years. He has won at least one MENCS race in 16 of his 20 years of competition. Additionally he has won a MENCS race and claimed a pole on every type of track on which the series competes on (superspeedway, intermediate, short-track and road course). A Monster Lifestyle: In addition to the title sponsorship of the MENCS, Monster Energy also sponsors the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Tour. Monster Energy is also known for supporting many extreme sports events such as Bellator MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Moto GP, BMX, Motorcross, skateboarding and snowboarding, as well as Esports. Additionally, Monster Energy promotes a number of music bands around the world.

QUOTEBOARD:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We couldn’t be more pleased to be making this announcement. We have developed a great relationship with Rodney Sacks (CEO) and everyone at Monster. We look forward to this partnership lasting for a very long time. As for Kurt, I must say that I have been nothing but impressed with him both in and outside of the car. He has such great instincts behind the wheel, has been tremendous with all of our partners and everyone on the shop floor feeds off his intensity on the track and his enthusiasm off it.”

· Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing, Monster Beverage Company: “We’re racing people at Monster Energy and we knew immediately that we had found fantastic racing partners in Chip Ganassi, Kurt Busch and all involved at Chip Ganassi Racing. NASCAR is a major part of who we are at Monster Energy and to be able to compete at a championship level with Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi Racing truly reflects who we are and fires-up our desire to not only win races, but to make a serious all-in run at the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title. Go Kurt, Unleash the Beast and welcome race fans!”

Kurt Busch, Driver, No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: “Chip made me an offer that I couldn’t refuse! For me personally, it is the fun and refreshing atmosphere working with Matt McCall and all the team here at Chip Ganassi Racing. All signs pointed toward, ’let’s keep going; let’s keep winning.’ It has also been the fans, continuing to work with Monster Energy, the chance to be part of the Next Gen car introduction in 2021, along with building on our successes in 2019 that together makes it an easy decision to continue here at Chip Ganassi Racing. Monster has been with me for nearly a decade and they are so much fun to work with; it is just a natural fit. The outreach of fans to me this year has been inspiring to hear all of them encourage me to keep racing. Additionally I have enjoyed sending veterans and active-duty military to the races this year through our relationship with VetTix.org. This is a chance for me to continue being part of something that I have really enjoyed.”

CGR PR