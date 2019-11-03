Go Fas Racing forms alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing for 2020 Cup Series season

Starting with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Go Fas Racing (GFR) will enter into a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), one of Ford's most competitive organizations.

GFR team-owner Archie St. Hilaire has been preparing for the opportunity to take his organization to the next level since the team's first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014.

"2020 will be an exciting year at GFR with the addition of SHR cars and their technical assistance," St. Hilaire said. "I can't thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them. All of this couldn't happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners. GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees."

Via this new alliance with SHR, GFR will be provided with chassis, data and technical support for the No. 32 Ford Mustang in addition to their present relationship with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

"This arrangement will allow Go Fas Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth," said Greg Zipadelli, Vice President of Competition for SHR.

To date, St. Hilaire has more than 200 NASCAR Cup Series starts under his leadership, giving a wide array of drivers the opportunity to compete at NASCAR's level, including past champions.

2020 driver negotiations are still ongoing.

Archie and Mason St. Hilaire, team owner and team manager of Go Fas Racing respectively, will be available to all NASCAR credentialed media at the No.32 hauler for questions at 3:30pm local time today, November 1st.

GFR PR