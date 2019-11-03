Fort Worth Screen Printing Joins Rick Ware Racing at Texas Motor Speedway

Rick Ware Racing welcomes Texas based company, Fort Worth Screen Printing as an associate partner on the No. 51, at Texas Motor Speedway. Josh Bilicki will be piloting the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry this Sunday, November 3rd in the AAA Texas 500.



Fort Wort Screen Printing provides textile screen printing services to promotional products distributors, marketing firms, advertising agencies and end users throughout the United States. Based out of Forth Worth, Texas, the team uses state-of-the-art equipment and automated production cycles to get the job done on time and correctly.



"Fort Worth Screen and our team are excited to be a part of Rick Ware Racing. A long time race fan, and past participant in auto racing, I am especially excited about the Texas weekend" stated FWSP CEO Jon Garrett.



"We are excited to have Fort Worth Screen Printing on board the Rick Ware Racing entries this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway," commented team owner, Rick Ware. "Jon and his team has been a great supporter of RWR all year long, and provides quality product and apparel."



For more information on Fort Worth Screen Printing, visit their website at www.fwscreen.com. For up-to-date information on Rick Ware Racing and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.WareRacing.com or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RWR PR